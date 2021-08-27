It's that time again to start thinking about expressing our gratitude to the Saddle Brooke HOA-2 employees for their hard work and dedication to our community. In spite of some challenges this year, our employees have been consistent in performing their duties with outstanding professionalism.
A large number of the 200 members of our staff work behind the scenes. It's impressive how well the various teams on our staff combine their efforts in order to achieve successful outcomes. SaddleBrooke HOA-2 employees serve in the following departments: Administration, Fitness and Wellness, Food and Beverage, Golf Operations, Lifestyle and Banquets, Maintenance, Patrol and Theatre.
Gifts must be received by Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in order to be distributed to our employees in mid-December. Any amount is greatly appreciated. You may bring your gift to our Administration Office reception desk or mail it to: Employee Appreciation for SBHOA#2, 38735 S. MountainView Boulevard, SaddleBrooke, AZ 85739. Kindly make your check payable to: EAF for SBHOA#2. Please include your unit number on the memo line of your check.