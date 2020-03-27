Save the date for Thursday, April 16 at 1:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Craft room 3 when Dr. Ospina will present and answer questions. Please call or text the numbers below.
When exercising the traditional way, you can compound energy by increasing strength and stamina. When you have completed your repetitions and sets, you own them. As you add repetitions and weights and times, you are compounding what you have already accomplished. Not only that; when you add in self-praise, you are accessing the plasticity of your brain, and making new brain neurons.
So, increase your lifting weights and your repetitions to get more energy, and praise yourself for your accomplishments— SELF TALK IS VERY IMPORTANT! Remember this saying “If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours!” I don’t know the source of this quote, but in my experience, it works; most of the time I get a smile back, ie: my proof of contagion.
We will be incorporating a new modality in our classes called Enerchi by SilverSneakers, is tai chi & Qi Gong inspired and has benefits that sources like “Harvard and the Mayo clinic recommend for those with conditions like arthritis, heart disease, and Parkinson’s disease, regular practice of tai chi has shown potential for improving quality of life and functional capacity.” This modality allows for standing and seated versions of the Forms. Class begins on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Craft Center, room 3.
Exercise classes are weekly, all year around. Join us on Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the HOA-1 Craft Center, room 3. SilverSneakers & AARP Renew active hour is Free. The first week is Free to try. We accept private payment also. Care-partners are welcome FREE. For an additional charge, we offer 30-minute sessions for eye, voice, swallowing and hand movement from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Go to https://www.silversneakers.com/ to check if you have that coverage in your health policy, or you can call the number on the back of your insurance card. It is not provided by Medicare.
We are listed in HOA-1 under exercise and support; we have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the HOA-1 Art and Craft center, room 3. We are located next to the Gift shop. All are welcome! Go to https://www.pmdalliance.org/ for Parkinson’s info and support.
If you have any further questions, please reach out by phone to President, Ted Birchard at (520) 825-1464. Vice President is Hans VonMichaelis, Secretary is Don Barsness. The annual dues are $10.
Our certified trainer is Vera Shury. You can contact her by phone at (520) 275-8755 or email her at vera@libertyscience.com.
You can see more information, by checking out these sources: