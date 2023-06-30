Relax with ice cream and entertainment as part of your Fourth of July holiday! All are welcome to come to Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church on Sunday, July 2, for worship, fellowship, entertainment and ice cream. Our worship service starts at 10 a.m. We have a special musical guest joining us during worship, playing her saxophone. Since it is communion Sunday, the worship service should end just after 11 a.m. Then, we will adjourn to the church ramada for fellowship. If you can’t join us for worship, please join us for fellowship where we will be entertained by a steel drum group while we eat our fill of ice cream. Although four yummy flavors will be served from the ice cream cart by staff from Licks Ice Cream and Coffee, we also will have sugar-free varieties of ice cream available. There will be plenty of cold water and other refreshments available. You should be quite comfortable sitting at tables and chairs under the church ramada, which is protective from direct sun. There is no charge for any part of our ice cream Sunday festivities at Mountain Shadows. We hope to meet new neighbors and friends at this pre-holiday event!

We are located at 3201 E. Mountainaire Drive, Tucson, AZ 85739. The Mountainare entrance is on the east side of Oracle Road, between the Rancho Vistoso and E. Wilds Road stop lights. Check us out online at mountainshadowschurch.org.