School has started, not just for the children in our area, but also at IMPACT of Southern Arizona, for adults wanting to improve their English skills, or learn about the history and civics of America. Helping people develop a good grasp of English is an important step in our goal of stabilizing families and moving people out of poverty. The doors to many more employment opportunities swing wide open when a person masters the local language.
Every Wednesday morning and evening, from October through April, IMPACT hosts ESL (English as a Second Language) classes taught by trained volunteers. Many of our teachers come from the SaddleBrooke Spanish Club, and love to share their American culture with those who have moved here. Together they learn from each other. Mostly, our students are Spanish speakers but we have had Vietnamese people as well, and may have some again this year.
Class levels are created based on an assessment of the students’ experiences and knowledge, but primarily teachers are speaking English, since the point is exactly that. Many of our more advanced students especially love the conversational classes. This is where they get real practice in vocabulary, pronoun use, verb tense, and fluency. Their goals are the same as everyone else’s: to find stable employment, provide for their families with pride and dignity, and chase the American dream. IMPACT provides that one simple resource – access to language- that has the potential to start a ripple of change in their lives.
Maybe you would be interested in joining us! We provide training, online lesson plans, and can pair you with another teacher if you are not too sure about taking it on all at once.
We also provide an opportunity for three individuals to learn all the information needed to leap the final hurdle in the attainment of citizenship. These three participants work one to one with a personal tutor to learn many interesting and important facts about our rich history and how our government operates. People who graduate from our Citizenship classes go on to become part of the fabric of our country. We have a 100 percent success rate! All who have taken the classes over the years have passed the Federal tests and interviews, and been through the Naturalization process. They are all very proud to be Americans, and look forward to contributing to our society.
If you would like to learn more about these fun opportunities to get involved in a unique way to connect with others, give us a call at (520) 825-0009 or email volunteer@impactsoaz.org.
As Gordon B Hinckley said; “Every good citizen adds to the strength of a nation.”