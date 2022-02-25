When my husband and I decided to move to SaddleBrooke and we began reading the SaddleBrooke Notes and Saddlebag Progress, we learned about Senior Village. It was our goal to join Senior Village and volunteer, based on all that we read.
Once we moved in, we reached out to Senior Village to become members. Guess what? Within 48-hours, we had an appointment with Esta Goldstein for membership intake!
Esta prepared us for our intake interview by making certain that we had all of our information complete before we met. This is her homework assignment given each potential Senior Village member before being interviewed. She wants to make certain everyone is prepared and understands the forms and their answers.
Now comes the tricky part. When asked to do an article profiling the Membership Team, how could I resist?
Recently, Esta and I talked about her role. Esta began volunteering with Senior Village in its early stages. Her biggest impression was that lockboxes were set up throughout the community. This is a major safety feature and can readily help those in emergencies. Shortly after joining, Esta was asked to volunteer to do membership intake for the Senior Village Membership Team.
For those of you who have met and know Esta, she is personable and caring. Often, she has had to listen to those who have special requests. Her belief that “you can always find a way to help everyone” has helped many who had no other way to seek assistance. Esta believes that her real estate background, which included in depth interviews with her clients, helped her to prepare for this role.
Esta loves meeting new people and is willing to ask them what they want and need. Learning about people is very important to her. She readily talks about why Senior Village is so important to our community. A special win is when she gets a new volunteer, making it possible to offer more services to SaddleBrooke residents. Esta says she will continue until she can’t anymore. With Senior Village she is not alone and feels safe.
If you’re interested in joining Senior Village at SaddleBrooke, please call (520) 314-1042.
Photo Caption:
After returning from a Senior Village new member orientation, Esta Goldstein enters their information into the Village membership database.