Senior Village at SaddleBrooke provides simple, non-medical services for members and serves as a resource to the greater SaddleBrooke community. Activities for members and the general SaddleBrooke Community are available throughout the year. Confirming the date, location, and time of an event is easy; just visit seniorvillage.org and scroll down to the Activities & Events section for details.

Safety Seminars are held monthly on topics designed to help keep you safe. No charge to attend and no reservation required. Questions? Email seminars@seniorvillage.org.

Music Matinees – Tuesday, March 14 and monthly thereafter at HOA-2 MountainView Clubhouse, Sonoran Room at 2 p.m.

SaddleBag Notes Deliveries – The fourth Thursday of each month.

SaddleBrooke Recycle – Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mountainview Clubhouse parking area. Safe recycling of electronics, computers, cell phones and chemicals such as old paint, oil & household cleansers. There is a $10 fee per car and an additional fee to recycle TVs — $10 for flat screen TVs and $20 for CRT (large) TVs. No additional charge for other items.

New Volunteer Orientation – The third Monday of each month. Email Volunteer Coordinator at mary.toth@seniorvillage.org.

Events for Senior Village Members Only

Book Club – The third Thursday of each month at 2 p.m. RSVP required; email bookclub@seniorvillage.org.

Men’s Social Hour – At 4 p.,. on the fourth Monday of each month in the East Room of the MountainView Clubhouse. This is a “dutch treat” event. For information, email David Bull at maybull23@aol.com.

Benefits

Beach Bash at the Brooke – Saturday April 1, at 4 p.m. $75 tickets are on sale at the MountainView Admin office. This casual, beach-themed dinner dance will take you back to the 60’s with music from Chuck Moses. A silent auction is included. Like last year, this will likely sellout so get tickets early.

Raffle – A 50/50 raffle will win someone up to $3,500, or if preferred, a two-night stay for four people at one of three Southern Arizona authentic Dude Ranches. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Email tickets@seniorvillage.org. Drawing will be held on Saturday, April 1 at the Beach Bash. Winner need not be present to win.