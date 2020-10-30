WHAT: Eigth Annual SaddleBrooke Golf Cart Parade of Lights
WHEN: Saturday, December 19 starting at 5 p.m. or dusk
Let’s end 2020 celebrating the Spirit of Christmas by decorating our golf carts with Seasons Cheer! Considering all the events of 2020, I’m sure everyone can have a chance to creatively express their feelings in a spirit of fun. We will tour the Holiday home light displays throughout SaddleBrooke. Check out the attached photos of last year’s and previous year winners.
The parade will be starting and ending at the Road Runner Grill Patio at SaddleBrooke Country Club.
If you would like to participate in the parade, be eligible for prizes and receive a copy of the route, visit https:/saddlebrooke.org.golfcartparade.html and register or Sign-up beginning at 5 p.m. at the Road Runner Grill Patio by the Practice range and the parade starts at dusk.
The Club House Agave Lounge restaurant will be open prior to the parade for dining.
The golf car parade will line up and leave from the SaddleBrooke One golf course practice area at dusk, going up Howland's Highway looping through SaddleBrooke, viewing the magnificent lighted homes and back to the Club House. Spectators are encouraged to watch from the HOA-1 practice range or along the parade route. The map for the parade route will be emailed to those who registered their name and email, or it will be put up on the web page site a week prior to the parade.
If you would like to volunteer to help with this year's parade, please contact Valerie Malik by email at vdesignm@yahoo.com or place a call to (503) 998-6763. You can also register on our website at https:/saddlebrooke.org.golfcartparade.html.
ALL COVID-19 PROTOCAL WILL BE IN PLACE. MASKS MUST BE WORN WHEN NOT IN YOUR CART.