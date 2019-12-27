Have you ever wondered why some people don’t come to our country legally? Are you interested in knowing how it is possible to advocate for comprehensive, just legislation? The Santa Catalina Social Awareness and Justice Ministry invites you to a forum that will answer these questions and more. Rev. Sean Carroll, SJ, Executive Director of the Kino Border Initiative and his team of volunteers will be presenting and facilitating the discussion. The forum will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Santa Catalina Catholic Church parish hall, located at 14380 N. Oracle Rd, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.