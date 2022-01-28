There are several groups in SaddleBrooke that have been a great help to Family First in Pinal County.
- The Friday Quilterswho have made many small crib sized quilts.
- The Knit Wittshave made sweaters and matching caps for our newborn to 1 year old babies.
- The Monday Morning Sew Busy Cut-Upswill be sewing items for the layettes in 2022.
- The Community Church at SaddleBrookehas Family First as one of their many missions that they support financially, in addition to providing New Born Baskets and volunteers for
Story Time and Other Activities
I am a volunteer and have been able to make many Newborn Baskets in 2021 for babies that may have otherwise not been born or would be born in very poor economic and sad situations. Sharon Vance preceded me in making the baskets and volunteering on the Wednesdays "Story Time" for toddlers at the Oracle Family First facility. There are 37 different items that go into each basket, and I was encouraged to do this after participating in the past with the Friday Quilters Troop Support Baby Basket Project.
In each Newborn basket there is a crib sized Quilt, a Fleece blanket, two Receiving blankets, one Burp cloth, one hooded towel, two washcloths, two sleepers sized three to six months, one onesie outfit, two onesies, two pairs of hand mittens, one beanie hat, three pairs of socks, one health care kit (consisting of a baby thermometer, nail clipper, nasal aspirator (Fry's sells an excellent set in their baby department)), comb and brush set, one rattle, one package of two pacifiers, one teether, two bibs, baby shampoo, baby lotion, diaper rash cream, one water proof pad, one package of disposable bibs, one package of disposable bags for diapers, one small pack of disposable wipes, a carry diaper bag, sippy cup, spoon, plate and cup set, two baby bottles, bottle brush and a package of New Born or size one diapers, a small stuffed animal and a small cardboard or cloth children's book.
In addition to providing newborn layette baskets (in a decorated holder of two round laundry baskets), there is Story Time on Wednesday mornings for the toddlers, family participation activities, and activities for older children and teens.
Family first helps the Entire Family, prenatal to grandparents with their complete Family Care Educational Curriculum that the mother, grandmother, or Foster parent can take advantage of. Upon completion of watching a DVD at the center, reading, and completing a questionnaire on the chapter in the curriculum, one can earn Baby Bucks to purchase needed items donated to the 'store'.
Diapers are always free. Infant Car Seats provided by the Pinal County Sheriff’s department are given for free once the 'parent' has watched a video on installation of the car seat.
Family First is a 501-C non-profit organization. Learn more at familyfirstppc.org. You can also watch short videos. Check out www.facebook.com/familyfirstAZ/videos/33723859149106.
OPPORTUNITIES TO HELP FAMILY FIRST
- In addition to volunteering -we can always use more volunteers.
- Used HP and Dell printer cartridges can be turned in and exchanged for Office Supplies.
- Shopping at Frys and Amazon - Frys donates a percentage of your grocery bill to Family First by choosing www.frysfood.com and choosing #69879 and also choosing http.//smileAmazon.com and selecting Family First as your charity of choice.
- Even big items-cars, boats, trailer and even motorcycles have been donated in the past are used for additional needs. Once a year there is a big auction that also provides financial assistance for Family First.
I wanted to start the New Year with this Thank You and information on a great organization.