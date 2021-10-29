Going, Going, GONE!! Tickets for the Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon, benefitting the SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network, went on sale Wednesday, September 15 at 9 a.m. By 10:30 a.m. tickets for Wednesday, November 10 and Thursday, November 11 were sold out! If you missed the chance to get a ticket, don’t worry, you can still take advantage of shopping the beautiful clothing and accessories of Calle Rose on both days in the HOA-1 Ballroom, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For those attending the luncheon, doors open at 9:30 a.m., so that you can shop until 11 a.m., then after the luncheon from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This year’s event is also the tenth anniversary celebration for SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network. To make things exciting, we will be selling raffle tickets for our 50/25/25 Cash Raffle both days. Buy 35 tickets for only $20, 15 tickets for $10, or six tickets for $5. The more you buy, the bigger the chance of winning cash!
What could be more fun: Shopping, lunch, style show, raffle prizes, more shopping, and a big win for our furry friends!
See you in November!