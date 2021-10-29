Ladies ready to buy their tickets.

 Marcia Vernon

Going, Going, GONE!! Tickets for the Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon, benefitting the SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network, went on sale Wednesday, September 15 at 9 a.m. By 10:30 a.m. tickets for Wednesday, November 10 and Thursday, November 11 were sold out! If you missed the chance to get a ticket, don’t worry, you can still take advantage of shopping the beautiful clothing and accessories of Calle Rose on both days in the HOA-1 Ballroom, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For those attending the luncheon, doors open at 9:30 a.m., so that you can shop until 11 a.m., then after the luncheon from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s event is also the tenth anniversary celebration for SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network. To make things exciting, we will be selling raffle tickets for our 50/25/25 Cash Raffle both days. Buy 35 tickets for only $20, 15 tickets for $10, or six tickets for $5. The more you buy, the bigger the chance of winning cash!

What could be more fun: Shopping, lunch, style show, raffle prizes, more shopping, and a big win for our furry friends!

See you in November!

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.