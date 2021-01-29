ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE AND THE GOLDEN GOOSE THRIFT SHOP!!! Join us in February and fall in LOVE with the Goose all over again! Our Valentine merchandise is out and on display! We have something special for your someone special at a fraction of retail! You will LOVE yourself too because every dollar spent at the Goose makes good things happen in our local communities, enriching lives, and bringing much needed assistance to children, seniors and families in need, so spread the LOVE! Choose from exquisite jewelry, the perfect book or CD, unique, one-of-a-kind vintage, antiques and collectibles, floral arrangements created with LOVE in-house, Valentine cards galore!
You know we LOVE you here at the Goose and we continue to provide the safest shopping experience possible! Thank you for your continued LOVE and support of the Golden Goose Thrift Shop!