Are you new to SaddleBrooke? Looking for a fabulous social/ educational group after we emerge from the Pandemic?
There has been a tremendous amount of real estate activity here in SaddleBrooke. Houses are selling at a record pace, which means that new people are coming in. Our group, GLAAS (Gays, Lesbians and Allies at SaddleBrooke) is excited to welcome you!!
GLAAS is a sanctioned club of Saddlebrooke whose mission is to celebrate the lives of Gays, Lesbians, Transgender, Queer persons and their Allies. We were started in 2013 and our community has grown since then. We are constantly striving to keep up with the changing ideas of society about sexual and gender equality and fairness and all the ramifications that such progress brings. There sure is plenty to talk about and explore.
You do not have to be LGBTQ to be a member of GLAAS. Many of are members are heterosexual (or CIS) gender, and we call them our Allies. To be an Ally, you just have to be open minded, tolerant and accepting or aspire to be those things (like we all do). Many of our Allies have children, other family members and friends who are LGBTQ and this is a way they can feel connected.
Prior to the Pandemic, our parties and speaking events were legendary for their fun and for giving us all the opportunity to meet wonderful, inspirational and interesting people. We hope to resume those activities when it is safe to do so.
During the Pandemic period, we have held a number of speaking events via ZOOM, and we have engaged in a holiday fund drive for LGBTQ youth, who desperately need support during these times.
If you are interested in joining us or want further information, send us an email at glaasclub@gmail.com. Dues are only $15 a year. Check out our website! Visit glaasclub.com.