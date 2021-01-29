Did you know that due in part to COVID-19, the need for food support to prevent child starvation has now doubled? Relief organizations have been stretched trying to meet this growing need while with less resources because of the pandemic. Life as we know it in the United States has really changed over the last year because of the pandemic, but we cannot forget about those suffering around the world each day whom we do not see on the news. Each year, Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene (OVCN) has pulled together the people of Tucson and the region to host a MobilePack event for Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), an organization at the forefront of addressing this need. While FMSC cannot assemble lots of volunteers this year due to COVID-19, they are now able to machine pack these meals at a cost of about a quarter per meal, and more than ever before they need our help!
Join us on Saturday, March 6, for an historic online event to come together and help feed starving children! We will take a virtual mission trip to Haiti (no passport needed!) and see firsthand not only the challenges that millions of families face today, but also the huge, lifechanging impact that Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is having, in great part due to Tucson’s support. The event will be live at 7:00 PM MST on OVCN’s website at ovcn.church/fmsc. Visit today for more information on this event, and how you can participate.
Last year we in Tucson packed over 1 million meals for starving children; why can’t we do it again on Saturday, March 6? If we all work together again and help do our part, we can! Mark your calendar for this important event and participate from the safety of your home.