Feline SaddleBrooke Authors, Carly & Charly, want to share the joy of reading with kids from local communities. The first of their seven books, How It All Began, were given to local kids along with their SBCO Kids’ Closet fall wardrobes.
As each of the Adventures of Carly and Charly book series hits the shelves, Carly and Charly have agreed to donate a case of books highlighting their excellent cat adventures, including boating, tennis, pickleball, baking, horseback riding, and skateboarding. And because there’s no holding these cats back, there’s even more adventures on the way!
Kid’s Closet has been furnishing kids in need with wardrobes and books for 24-years. The fall and spring wardrobes and books make a huge difference in the lives of these kids. A good start is key to a happy and productive life.
The generosity of SaddleBrooke residents is much appreciated and cannot be overstated. As of November, SBCO provided wardrobes for 1,163 students in preschool through eighth grade during the fall Kids’ Closet fall season. SBCO is glad to welcome Carly and Charly as supporters of its mission “It’s All About the Kids.”