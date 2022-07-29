A two-part forum brought to you by the Fellowship For Social Justice, a local community organization.

“I’m Not Biased, You Are”

The forum will be facilitated by Anthony Cicchino, Ed.D. Come join us for a discussion about how we have all been socialized to have bias, how to understand your own biases, hear from people’s lived experiences and get suggestions for changing your behavior for the better.

Wednesday, October 26 - “Consciously Addressing Unconscious Bias”

Wednesday, November 9 - “ Moving Forward Together”

Both sessions will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Saddlebrooke MountainView Ballroom loacted at 38759 S Mountain View Blvd.