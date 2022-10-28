Skin is the largest organ of the body, with a total area of about 20-square-feet and represents 16 percent of total body weight. Our skin protects us from microbes and the elements, helps regulate body temperature, and permits the sensations of touch, heat, and cold. But our skin is also vulnerable and needs our help; particularly against its most lethal enemy: cancer.

Skin cancer is by far the most common type of cancer. Current estimates are that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. It is estimated that approximately 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every day.

Go Silent Against Skin CancerSaddleBrooke residents and guests (you) can make a significant contribution to the fight against skin cancer by attending, bidding and donating at the Skin Cancer Research Fundraiser SILENT AUCTION on Wednesday, November 23.

The University of Arizona Skin Cancer Institute (SCI) nationally recognized for advances in skin cancer research, the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club, and the University of Arizona Women’s and Men’s Tennis Teams need your help in this fight. Your donations will be happily accepted by SCI and STC volunteers.

What: Fifth Annual SaddleBrooke Skin Cancer Research Fund Raiser

When: Saturday, November 13 – Program/festivities: 12 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

(Silent Auction from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Where: The SaddleBrooke Tennis Center and Pavilion, 64335 SaddleBrooke Blvd.

From disease origins to prevention and treatment, unraveling the science of skin cancer requires innovative research. The University of Arizona Cancer Center (UACC) has been a leader in skin cancer research for decades. The Cancer Institute brings together nationally recognized scientists to collaborate in the discovery of:

Cutting-edge chemical agents to prevent skin cancer and reverse sun damage

New and better treatments for skin cancer

Improved early detection techniques

How skin cancer develops and spreads

Ways to help people change unhealthy sun-related behavior

Like most STC events, there will be great food and libation to lend a party atmosphere to the fundraiser. All of the proceeds from food, auctions, player bidding, and donations will be given to the UACC/Skin Cancer Institute to support research and treatment of this pervasive disease.

What to expect at this event?

Free skin cancer screenings.

Silent auction – Restaurant vouchers/coupons; plus and services from local businesses. Please be generous in your bids for some wonderful items.

Entertaining/skilled tennis play from UA student athletes and SaddleBrooke tennis players.

Fun Food and Beverages.

We hope you’ll spend some time and a bevy of dollars with us to make your valuable contribution to the fight against this deadly disease. For more information, contact TJ Duffy at (520)261-7570 or by email at stcbod.tj@gmail.com.