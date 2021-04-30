Some SaddleBrooke residents are joining in a Legislative District effort to recall State Representative Mark Finchem from his elected position in LD 11. The recall effort is being organized by a bipartisan group called Rural Arizonans for Accountability (RAZA).
Three opportunities to sign recall petitions were held in SaddleBrooke last month, and three more are scheduled for May. If voters are registered in Legislative District 11, they can sign the petitions on Wednesday, May 26 at 65589 E. Brassie Dr. (Unit 11), on Thursday, May 27 at 65417 E. Rocky Mesa Dr. (Unit 14), and on Friday, May 28 at 39724 S. Windwood Dr. (Unit 48). All three homes will be open for petition signing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and signing tables will be outdoors with pens continuously sanitized and gloves available.
RAZA’s recall petition includes a number of allegations against Rep. Finchem and maintains that he played a role in the January 6 uprising at the U.S. Capitol.
RAZA needs to collect nearly 25,000 signatures from registered voters in LD 11 by Friday, July 2 to trigger a recall. The district, which includes SaddleBrooke, encompasses a large portion of Pinal County and northern Pima County. If enough signatures are gathered, a recall election would be held in November. All qualified candidates from any party can run against the incumbent.
Finchem was re-elected to a two-year term as a State Representative last November. Shortly after this recall campaign was launched, he expressed interest in running for the Arizona Secretary of State position next year—the position responsible for overseeing state elections. Because Arizona doesn’t have a Lieutenant Governor position, the Secretary of State also serves as Acting Governor if the Governor is absent or unable to serve.