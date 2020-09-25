In times like these, it is more important than ever to find joy. Happiness may be the last thing on your mind, but right now it is an integral part of your health mentally, physically and emotionally. As part of our mission of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” Senior Village urges you to integrate the happiness strategies below to connect you not only to others but also to your own inner sense of contentment.
Laura Santos, professor of psychology at Yale University, states “Happiness gives us the resilience to get through. We need to focus on happiness more now, not less.”
Think of what is important to you right now. What will bring you joy spiritually, emotionally and physically.
- Human connections are very important to us in these current times. It is not the quantity but the quality of our relationships that is important. Take time to connect with loved ones. For me personally, since my daughter lives in another state and we both have more time, we talk daily. We use a free app called DUO. Our relationship has bonded on a much deeper level. We continue to learn more about each other and look forward to our sharing.
- Listen to music to help lift your spirits. Ask Alexa to play your favorite songs. Get up and dance or sing along. This can be a great stress reliever.
- Play games that help keep your mind challenged. My husband and I have an ongoing Mexican Train game. A friend of mine connects with others by playing bridge online.
- Adopt a pet. This helps you focus and puts attention on a loving spirit. We recently adopted a rescue dog and are experiencing profound joy caring for our new family member.
- Take a moment to savor. Watch a sunset, listen to a bird chirp or enjoy a great meal. Stay present in the moment, use all your senses to experience simple pleasures in life.
Every day is precious. Take a deep breath, give yourself a hug. Stay well. Be safe.
If you are interested in connecting with others, Senior Village has volunteers who would love to safely connect with you during these times. Become a member of this community’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To learn about Senior Village, call (520) 314-1042 or visit our website at seniorvillage.org.