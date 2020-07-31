Sunday, June 14 was Flag Day throughout the United States. To commemorate the Day, Catalina Mountains Elks Lodge #2815 hosted a ceremony to honor the U.S. Flag at Vistoso Memorial.
At the Chapel in Oro Valley, a history of the Flag from James Town, in the early 17th Century, to our present Day '50 Starred' Flag was presented in a unique combined audio and video presentation. Many service and veterans’ organizations were in attendance.
The CMSC hopes to resume its monthly meetings in SaddleBrooke in October 2020. Specifics of the meeting will follow in future announcements. The Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter of MOAA is part of Tucson MOAA and encompasses Northern Tucson including Catalina, Oracle, and parts of Oro Valley, Marana, SaddleBrooke and Sun City.
For additional information email Col. Bill Nagy at wjnagy@yahoo.com or visit http://www.tucsonmoaa.com. The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is a non-profit veteran's association dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and preserving the earned entitlements of members of the uniformed services and their families and survivors.