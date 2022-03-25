We all know how fortunate the Golden Goose is to be staffed by professionals from all walks of life. This is especially evident in the beautiful area we know as our Floral Department. From multiple donations, these very talented volunteers design and then create beautiful arrangements complimenting home decor or celebrating holidays and special occasions at a fraction of the cost you would expect to pay at a florist shop. Our Floral Department is also a haven for candles, candleholders, vases, and many other lovely items to highlight your decorating scheme. So, when next visiting the Goose, please do not forget to stop by the Floral area and discover something special that will surely brighten your home and your day!