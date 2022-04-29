On Friday, April 8 the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) held an open house to thank our community and supporting organizations for the donations and volunteers that make our food distribution possible. Our main building and recently completed warehouse were open for viewing.

Harry and Patty Clark of H. Clark Construction were among the attendees. H. Clark Construction installed our walk-in cooler and freezer, and worked with TCFB to determine a solution when we lost our former warehouse. Harry Clark and crew constructed the new warehouse and installed the concrete ramp and courtyard area.

A highlight of the event was the presence of Jean Peterson, one of the original founders of the TCFB, which was founded in 1980.

Also present were several Board Members from SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO). For 24-years SBCO has held an annual Food Drive to benefit TCFB. Last year’s Food Drive donations allowed us to install a much needed walk-in freezer, build the new warehouse when our former warehouse was unexpectedly closed, and continue our regular ongoing food distribution. This year’s Food Drive results of more than $190K will position the TCFB to serve our existing customers for over a year. We are deeply grateful to the SBCO Board of Directors, the members who worked on the Food Drive and to the many generous donors from the SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch Communities.

The Tri-Community Food Bank is an IRS 501c3 non-profit corporation and an Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organization. Our mailing address is PO Box 38, Mammoth, 85618. The Food Bank is an all-volunteer organization.