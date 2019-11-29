Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens Brown paper packages tied up with strings These are a few of my favorite things.
Ah . . . my favorite things—and most of them come in December! Here are some well-known sayings about foods that signify the delights of the season.
>The proof is in the pudding.
We know this idiom to mean results are what count –not just appearances, promises, or theory. This is a very old phrase and first appeared in print in 1605 in a list titled “Certain Proverbs Poems or Poesies, Epigrams, Rythms [sic], and Epitaphs of the English Nation in Former Times, and Some of this Present Age.” Based on this (long) title, we can tell that the phrase was well established by 1605, and probably long before that. This expression makes a lot more sense when you realize that today’s version— “the proof is in the pudding”—is a shortened version of a much older phrase of “the proof of the pudding is in the eating.”
>What am I – chopped liver?
It is hard to trace the origin of this idiom; some people believe that liver is not viewed on the same level as other foods. Indeed, many people have merely thrown away the giblets (e.g., the liver or the gizzard) of a chicken. Conversely, people will cook the giblets and feed it to their pets, or people would cook the liver and serve it as a side dish. Because liver would be served as a side dish, and not as the main course, people felt that if their thoughts or feelings are not being nicely considered they feel that they are merely a side dish, hence—being considered just as the side dish of chopped liver!
>That’s the way the cookie crumbles.
This phrase dates to the 1920’s as well as the 1950’s and was considered a slang term at the time. The idiom is used to point out a failure or a disappointment, or an action in reaching an undesired result – with an additional meaning that the final outcome was not as expected. Basically, this saying is a variant on the expression “Such is life,” which could have originated in the 18th century. In Joseph Baretti’s 1762 A Grammar of the Italian Language there is reference to “Cosi va’l mondo” which means “Such is life.” This expression is frequently said in French as “C’est la vie,” “That’s life.”
>Ham it up!
This idiom was first found in print during the 1930’s. Bad, but enthusiastic, actors were often referred to as hams or ham actors. But prior to these terms these actors were called hamfatters, a derisive term used to describe minstrel show performers. The term may have been derived from the ham fat that was used by the actors to remove their stage makeup from their faces. The actors used lampblack, a carbon soot left over from the burning of oil lamps, to make black pigment, which was very difficult to remove. The actors could not afford cold cream and so resorted to lard to remove their face paint.
>In a jam
We know this term to describe a difficult situation – the condition of being in the middle of a dilemma. The word jam dates back to the 18th century and has two different meanings: one is a fruit concoction and the other means being closely packed in with other people. But the modern use of the word jam is usually associated with the phrase traffic jam, when an excessive number of vehicles are closely packed together.
>Let’s talk turkey.
During the early 19th century in the U.S. to talk turkey meant to talk plainly. Interestingly, the fowl was erroneously named turkey by European explorers in the later 16th century when they confused the bird with the European turkey cock. The expression soon became to talk cold turkey; hence cold turkey came to mean cold facts or unpleasant truths. By the mid-20th century the term cold turkey was associated with a drug addict’s sudden and complete withdrawal from drugs, as well as being synonymous with the addict’s goose bumps that resembled uncooked turkey skin. Finally, a last origin for this term comes from the similarity between a drug addict who is in the throes of withdrawal and the carcass of a turkey— both can be clammy, covered in goosebumps and pale. These traits might have led someone to conclude that a recovering drug addict looks like a cold turkey.
Enjoy your favorite things this holiday season!