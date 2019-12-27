The AARP Foundation in conjunction with the IRS supports a free service to help taxpayers file their annual income tax returns. The program, called Tax-Aide, is mainly targeted at seniors and low and middle income families but does serve a wide range of taxpayers of any age. Clients do not have to be members of AARP or live in SaddleBrooke to take advantage of this program. A number of SaddleBrooke residents volunteer as counselors under this program.
Each year all counselors are given extensive training in both Federal and Arizona income tax rules. Training on the software which is used to prepare the returns is also provided and the counselors then have to pass IRS tests before they are allowed to prepare a return.
Counselors are able to provide tax assistance to the majority of taxpayers including those who live in SaddleBrooke but are trained to refer taxpayers who have complex tax issues to paid, professional preparers.
As has been the case for many years, volunteers trained and certified under the Tax-Aide program will be available in SaddleBrooke to prepare and e-file 2019 Federal and/or Arizona tax returns, or to answer questions you may have about preparing your returns. This free assistance will be available every Monday, starting February 10, and ending April 6 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. One exception to this is that we will also be open on Friday, March 13—NOT Monday, March 9 as we were not able to book the room that day.
We will again be in the East Room this year. This room is in the north east corner of the MountainView Bistro dining room at the MountainView Clubhouse.
Appointments are required. Prior year clients who have given us an e-mail address are advised of appointment times in December. Prior year clients who have not given us an e-mail address should contact David Taylor via email at dvt1612@gmail.com or by telephone at (520) 589-8195 as soon as possible. All unfilled appointment times will be available on a first come first served basis starting on Thursday, January 2. This process leaves us with limited openings for new clients but if you wish to seek an appointment please contact David at the above e-mail or telephone number.