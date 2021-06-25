The SaddleBrooke community is well aware of the contribution that Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries make to our three libraries. But how many are aware of how FSL contributes to the military in southern Arizona and overseas. It’s an incredible story!
The story began 20-years ago when SaddleBrooke resident, Barb Carter met Catalina resident, Danielle Yaeger. Danielle was a Sargent about to be deployed to Camp Leatherneck in Khandahar Province in Afghanistan. Danielle and the 39 other female soldiers shared a tent totally devoid of any reading material or other media. Indeed, it seemed that Camp Leatherneck was devoid of any reading materials, CDs etc. Danielle contacted Barb Carter who immediately began sending paperbacks to the women. From this small beginning, a robust partnership between FSL and the military evolved. Eventually, a library was established at the camp with FSL providing books, CDs, tapes and other media much of which came from materials donated to the libraries.
Over time the focus of the program moved toward helping military installations in Southern Arizona including the VA hospital, Davis–Monthan Airforce base, and the military lounge at the Tucson Airport.
First, criteria for which materials are sent to each destination. Next, the VA hospital gets a wide array of books, CDs, and DVDs. Books on tape are donated to be used for classes that help improve listening skills for the blind.
Mysteries, thrillers and westerns are staples at the military lounge at TIA. Davis-Monthan also receives a wide variety of media. Children’s books are also included in donations to the VA hospital and TIA to entertain visiting kids.
All of the donated materials come from the SB libraries. Most come from the library collections. Criteria for selected materials differs a bit depending on the library but the overall approach is the same. Books that are over three-years old are routinely removed to make space for new arrivals. The rest are books donated to the libraries many of which exceed the three-year limit and are no longer suitable for the library collections. Unsold items from the “sale” carts are also considered for donation.
This program would not be possible without the continued support from FSL which provides funding for the purchase of all materials in the SB libraries. Remember, when you join FSL or renew your membership you are making a valuable contribution to our military services as well as ensuring a robust collection of media in the libraries.