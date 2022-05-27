Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) provides the funding for new books, audio books and DVDs for our well-used community libraries. Membership in FSL begins at $25 per household, with additional benefits provided with higher levels of support, up to $1,000. Each year FSL enters members who contribute $50 or more into a drawing for a free Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) class. Those FSL members who contribute $250 or more are entered into a drawing for two tickets to a DesertView Performing Arts Center performance of their choice.

The winners of these two drawings were announced at the FSL lecture on Saturday, April 14 at held at DesertView. Bernice Christian won the free ILR class, while Sharon and Steve Scanlan and Barb and Bill Kiser were the happy recipients of the DesertView tickets.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

FSL deeply appreciates the support of its members – at all levels of financial contribution. Membership is the key to keeping our libraries filled with the latest materials for our residents’ viewing, listening and reading pleasure. To join FSL or renew your membership, please visit sbfsl.org/become-a-member/.