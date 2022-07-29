For many years now, the Libraries of Saddlebrooke have provided residents with many opportunities for both recreational enrichment and personal growth in the form of current fiction books, interesting nonfiction works some in large print, DVDs (both old favorites and new releases), audio books and much more.

These services have been supported and subsidized by the Friends of Saddlebrooke Libraries, a not for profit organization (501C3) whose mission is to not only allow the libraries to purchase the materials you enjoy but to also host the popular informative lecture series and author events.

However, there is another benefit that FSL provides to Saddlebrooke residents: the opportunity to assist with membership events or join the Board of Directors and work with other resident-volunteers to help maintain the structure and goals of the libraries.

With that in mind, we are calling on any new residents or established members of the community to join us in our effort to maintain and enhance our goals.

If you are interested in joining our group by working on the Membership Committee reach our to the Special Events Committee or the Lecture Committee. Please call our President, Laura Pauli at (520) 818-1742 or email lpauli@aol.com. Reach out to Vice President, Barry Swartzberg at (520) 825-0463 or send an email to bswartzberg@hotmail.com.