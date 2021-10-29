Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries is pleased to announce that local author and historian, Bob Simpson will be the speaker at the November Lecture. He will discuss SaddleBrooke Area History; From Ranching to Development. The lecture will be held on Thursday, November 11 at 4 p.m. at the DesertView Theater. There will be a $5 charge for non FSL members.
Curiosity about SaddleBrooke and Catalina led Bob to begin researching online Arizona newspaper archives, U.S. census records, and homestead documents. One of his early discoveries concerned Deer Camp and other cattle grazers around Charoeleau Gap. Bob has written two books about SaddleBrooke and the surrounding area. The Arizona Daily Star described his first book as a “deep dive” into the history of SaddleBrooke ranches.”
Bob’s November presentation will dive below the surface, revealing interesting facts and supporting documentation. One of the more interesting and unexpected stories is about SaddleBrooke’s Phantom Gold.
Come prepared for a lively and interesting journey through our past to the present. Those who attended Bob’s previous lecture know how well he researches and documents his findings. The November lecture offers another opportunity to learn from our own resident historian.
It’s worth noting that this and other FSL lectures have a $5 fee for non FSL members. If you haven’t already joined FSL, this is the time to do so. Membership information can be found at sbfsl.org.