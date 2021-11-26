Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) is pleased to announce that the 2022 Lecture Series will begin on Thursday, January 13. Our kickoff speaker is Dr. Bill Doelle. The lecture is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the DesertView theater. There is no charge for this event.
Dr. Doelle is an anthropologist who has spent almost 50-years in Southern Arizona, learning about its history and especially the culture of its ancestral tribes. The ancestors of today’s tribes lived on these lands for millennia and its rich history is of great interest to archeologists but even greater interest to the tribes today. Dr. Doelle will share an archeological overview of 4000 years of agricultural history of this region. For Dr. Doelle this is a starting point for gaining a respect for the land and its rich human heritage.
Dr. Doelle received his Ph.D. in Anthropology from the University of Arizona in 1980. He is the founder and current CEO of the nonprofit Archeological Southwest which is based in Tucson and conducts “Preservation Archeology” in the American Southwest and Mexican Northwest. Preservation of archeological sites and sharing research results with the public are his other professional priorities. Archeology Southwest publishes an award-winning magazine and conducts archeological events in Tucson.
For more information about Friends of the SB Libraries membership, events and activities, please go to sbfsl.org.