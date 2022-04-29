The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) lecture on Thursday, May 12, at 4 p.m. in the DesertView Theater will feature Jerry Fruend. The title of his lecture is “The Gift of Spider Woman: Symbols and Motifs in Navajo Weavings.” Freund, an associate at Medicine Man Gallery on Tanque Verde at East Sunrise Drive, is an expert on Navajo weavings. The Navajo blanket he is wearing in the accompanying picture was woven circa 1875.

Freund will share his knowledge of Navajo weaving—and show us examples of weavings that come forward in time from the 19th through the 20th centuries. According to Navajo lore, knowledge of weaving came from the Gods: it is the “Gift of the Holy Ones.” In addition to the traditional abstract, symbolic designs, the Navajo also make delightful weavings depicting plants, animals, people, and villages.

This lecture is free for FSL members and $5 for non-members.