Looking for something new to do? The Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL) needs your expertise! Be a key part of helping FSL ensure that the Libraries have the funds to buy the books, audio books and DVDs our community wants.
The FSL Board is seeking a Secretary and Directors (as well as committee volunteers) for Communications, Development, and Programs.
The FSL Board Secretary is responsible for attending all meetings, recording minutes, and maintaining custody of the minutes and supporting documentation. Your careful listening and concise writing skills will be a big help.
The FSL Communications Director is responsible for communicating with FSL supporters and the SaddleBrooke community. This role is essential to assuring the SaddleBrooke community knows that FSL raises money for our Libraries. Your communications and marketing expertise are critical to FSL's success.
The FSL Development Director is responsible for generating income from SaddleBrooke residents and other supporters. This role is essential to assure we raise money for grants to our Libraries. Teams concentrating on Membership, Special Events, and Constituent Relationships are part of Development. Your sales, marketing, and fundraising talents are the winning combination FSL needs.
The FSL Programs Director is responsible for offering interesting programs, such as Author Luncheons and Lectures, for FSL supporters and the SaddleBrooke community to enjoy. This role is essential to maintaining SaddleBrooke's interest in literary pursuits relevant to the missions of FSL and the Libraries. Your interest in authors, speakers, and other community enrichment possibilities are key to successful FSL programs.
If you have questions or would like to discuss any of these opportunities, please contact Laura Pauli (520) 818-1742 or lfpauli@aol.com, Barry Swartzberg (520) 825-0463 or bswartzberg@hotmail.com or any FSL Board member you know.