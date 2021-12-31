On Thursday, February 10, Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries will present a lecture about the U.S. Park Service Dive Program. The lecture starts at 4 p.m. at the DesertView Theater. Admission is free for FSL members. Non-members will pay $5.
Here’s a fun fact— of the 85 million acres included within our national parks, 11 million of those acres are underwater. In fact, there are 80 national park units that include oceans and large lakes and at least 70 of these areas have some history of diving. Surprisingly, one of those places is the Hubbell Trading Post on the Navajo Reservation. Beginning in 1934, parks have used divers to learn about the resources they protect. By 2019, there were 218 certified divers making 7,100 dives. The divers perform body recoveries, biological research, and underwater archeology, including of the USS Arizona in Hawaii.
Our presenter is Butch Farabee. He has over six decades of dive experience. He has made 900 dives and has overseen the Park Service’s national dive program. Butch will discuss this largely unknown function of the Park Service. He has also written a book on the program and will share many interesting facts and photos.