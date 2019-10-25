I was at an estate sale a few weeks ago and overheard a few shoppers. One gal mentioned she “doesn’t donate to the Golden Goose any longer because the volunteers get first dibs on the merchandise and that just isn’t fair”. That statement has bothered me since then and I would like to clarify just what goes on at the Golden Goose Thrift Store.
I am one of those volunteers and I assure you that many items go out our front door that I wish I could have bought. Ask any of our volunteers and they will tell you the same. At the end of a shift it isn’t uncommon to hear one of us talking about something we wanted that passed out the door. We do shop before the doors open but 30 min prior to them opening we are not allowed to purchase ANYTHING.
If our red apron and name tag are on... we all wait till the end of our shift and then make a purchase. After those doors are locked at the end of the day we can quickly buy again before going home. Items are continuously brought out all day for customers to purchase. As we help stock the shelves, we can look with envy only and hope that the item will still be there when our shift is over.
I’ve only been volunteering a little over one year, but I can tell you without hesitation, we are a very close family and deeply care for each other. Each day at 9:30 a.m. we have a brief meeting discussing the current sales of the day and the current events (so to speak) of our family of volunteers. The hurts, the pains and the JOYS. There is usually laughter but sometimes tears...just like with your own family!
To those who think us volunteers are “entitled volunteers,” let me be clear: we are dedicated to giving back to the community, all of us. That is why we schedule our retirement life around “The Goose.” At the end of a shift we are tired, feet and legs sore from being on the hard surface. Hauling, cleaning, pricing, sorting, bagging, cashing out a zillion people and smiling through it all! All 400 volunteers are making a BIG difference and knowing that makes me put down my coffee cup in the morning, dress and make the Goose my priority for the day.
To anyone who is no longer donating any more to the Goose... I ask you, “What are you doing productively for our community in your retirement?"
