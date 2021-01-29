Saddlebrooke residents, if you have old T-shirts that you are willing to donate, we have a great way for you to donate them to a good pet rescue cause, Oracle Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation (OARR).
One of the volunteers at OARR has been making toys from T-shirts for foster dogs. The dogs love the toys, and they are washable and environmentally friendly! If you have been busy cleaning out your closets and drawers during your long stretches at home, we would be happy to turn your T-shirts into dog toys!
Saddlebrooke Pet Rescue Network board member, Karen Brooks, is willing to accept your donations at her home in HOA-2. With your donations, head over to 61714 E. Oakwood Drive (located near Desert View Center). Once there, look for a clear plastic bag on the table at her front door Look for the purple and gold metal sun over the garage door.
We also accept donations at our First Friday drop-off event from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on the first Friday of the month. Drop off is at the Bocce Ball court in HOA-1.