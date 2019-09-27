My mother use to catch me staying up late at night. I’d be at my desk, writing with a flashlight—and of course, it was usually very late and a school night. So, sure enough mom would always make me go back to bed. To which, I would comply.
But in the morning, as soon as I opened my eyes, I couldn’t wait to get up, grab my pencil or whatever writing material that I could find closest to me. I suppose I could say such events in my life inspired me to continue to see where writing might get me.
At 13 years-old, a story written by me (when I was 11) was selected out of thousands and became officially published in one of the Chicken Soup Books. Over the moon that such a thing had happened, I continued to pursue my passion and curiosity for writing…
My name is Stephanie Caffall-Smith. I am a 2014 graduate from the University of Arizona’s Journalism Program, who is ecstatic about becoming your new Editor for the SaddleBag Notes Newspaper!! I cannot wait to see the exciting things that will unfold in the next up-coming year, even the next few issues! I look forward to the opportunity to continue to learn and share the new things both you and I discover while living in this special, local area.
Primarily, my background has been in print-journalism. I have reported different stories all throughout Arizona. Some of my work has been placed in the Arizona Daily Star, the Tombstone Epitaph and Fort Huachuca’s Scout.
Currently, I am a second-generation Arizonan and a Catalina-native who has called this area home for 29-years. In May 2018, I married my very best friend and partner in crime (ha-ha), Justin. Together, both he and I enjoy spending time with our fur babies: a kind-spirited black lab-mix named Jackson, (who is seven years old) and our plethora of inquisitive, cuddly cats (ages ranging from two to ten).
In just my few, first weeks as Editor, I am overwhelmed by how lovely and kind SaddleBrooke residents are! Thank you for wishing me well and helping me to get adjusted and familiarized into this new role. I feel welcomed and ready to get busy!