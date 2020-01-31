The Golden Goose Thrift Shop is gratefully accepting clothing donations. All clothing donations made to the Golden Goose translate in to a win–win–win scenario for the customers of the Golden Goose Thrift Shop, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, and Impact of Southern Arizona! While Impact receives clothing for its Clothing Bank clients, both Impact and Outreach share in Goose profits to fund their local charitable programs.
And last, but NOT least, Golden Goose customers receive incredible discounts on high quality, gently used clothing. If our clothing could talk, you would hear stories of family weddings, class reunions, fabulous cruises, vacations and even the American Music Awards once they left the Goose.
We would like to again thank all our generous donors and ask that you please continue your support and donations to the Golden Goose Thrift Shop!
For you shoppers, come in and see our newly expanded clothing department and the wonderful bargains awaiting you. Together we are making good things happen every day!
The Golden Goose, located at located at 15970 North Oracle Rd, in Catalina, is a 501 c3 non-profit benefiting SB Community Outreach & IMPACT of Southern Arizona. Their hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.
If you have any questions, please call (520) 825-9101.
To Volunteer: Orientation every third Monday at 3 p.m. at the Golden Goose
For Pickup: Call (520) 825-9101 for collection of your tax-deductible donation