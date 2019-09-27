Wednesday, October 2– Cigar Smoker
Join a group of like-minded individuals for camaraderie and laughter. Consider joining many of your friends who have dinner first, in the Agave and then meet outside by the fireplace around 6 p.m. Bring your own cigars. Drinks of any kind will be available for purchase. Hope to see you there.
Note: Time change for 2019!!
Monday, October 14 – Bingo
Second Monday of every month
The Vistas Dining Room. Note the permanent change in starting time.
- Bingo Sales Begin at 4:30 p.m.
- Early Bird Bingo at 5:45 p.m.
- Regular Bingo begins at 6:00 p.m.
(Prices start as low as $3 per pack for 11 games (Cash Only!)
Seating is limited so come early! $7 limited Bingo menu buffet.
If you have questions, please call: Virgil Maynard – (520) 825-6620 or virgilRmaynard@gmail.com . Please do not call the SaddleBrooke One or Two offices.
Wednesday, October 23 – Harvest Fest!
In the continuing effort to bring you an interesting and enticing variety of Food & Beverage offerings, join us this year for a different take on a fall festival! Harvest Fest will be a stationed event, offering five food combinations paired to perfection with both beer and wine. Offered will be two varieties of beer and three of wine. Upon arrival at this unique event, you will receive five tickets to be "spent" in any way you like, choosing your beverage from the five different stations. While an effort has been made to pair the beverage with the foods offered, you will be able to use your drink tickets at any station you wish while enjoying the variety of foods from all stations.
Station 1: Gryphon Reisling
Cold smoked rainbow trout with Granny Smith apple and red onion gastrique slaw, roasted red bell pepper rouille and house made flat bread
Station 2: Warsteiner Dunkel
Grilled bratwurst, beer cheese, soft Bavarian pretzel and grilled fennel
Station 3: Spell Bound Pinot Noir
Cherry braised duck breast, butternut squash risotto, sautéed swiss chard
Station 4: Spell Bound Petit Syrah
Grilled petite filet mignon with roasted cremini mushroom and cippolini onion beurre rouge, roasted garlic white bean puree and grilled scallions
Station 5: Konig Luwig Weissbier Bavarian Hefe-Weizen
Bananas Foster with peanut butter gelato
Tickets are $49 per person inclusive of beers, wines, food, tax and gratuity ($38.83 before tax and gratuity) and are go on sale September 18, at 9 a.m. in the Clubhouse foyer. If you wish to have the food only, your price per person would be $35 ($27.73 before tax and gratuity). Join your friends and neighbors at this celebration of fall and do not miss the opportunity to brag that you were there!
Saturday, October 26 – Amerind Indian Festival
Join Amerind at their annual Autumn Fest as they celebrate the history, culture, and arts of the Zuni (A:shiwi) community with artists, public talks, and performers. Rich in tradition, history and culture, Zuni teachers, artists, singers, and dancers will hold a day-long cultural celebration at the Amerind Museum in Dragoon, Arizona a one-hour drive east of Tucson in scenic Texas Canyon.
The day includes:
- Dance performances by the Zuni Olla Maidens
- Performances by the Kya’na dance group
- Talk by Octavius Seowtewa on the journey of the A:shiwi people and the cultural importance of the Grand Canyon
- Talk by Carlton Jamon, master jeweler and innovative metalsmith, on the contemporary jewelry of Zuni
- 2 food vendors
- 15 artist vendors
- Admission to the Museum and Art Gallery
Ticket price is $40 and includes transportation, driver gratuity and entrance to the event. Tickets are on sale now in the Administration Office. Bus departs from Bocce Ball court at 8am, bus leaves event at 3 p.m.
Sunday, October 27 – Hello Dolly
Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, HELLO, DOLLY! is the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls “the best show of the year!” and the Los Angeles Times says “distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best.” Director Jerry Zaks’ “gorgeous” new production (Vogue) is “making people crazy happy!” (The Washington Post). After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY! is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion – hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it “a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you’re lucky enough to score a ticket, you’ll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!”
Depart Bocce Ball Court at 11:30 for a 1 p.m. matinee, depart Centennial Hall after the show. Ticket price is $109 per person, inclusive of transportation, driver gratuity and entrance to the show. Seats are in rows R-Z – 200’s, 300’s & 400’s. Tickets are on sale now in the Administration Office. Checks made out to SB HOA One, cash or house account only please. All Tickets sales final. No refunds or exchanges.
Wednesday, November 6 – Cowboy Cookout "fur" Critters
Mosey on up to the chuck wagon where Chef Dave will be cooking burgers and chicken sausages on the outside grill. All the condiments will be served along with coleslaw and baked beans, and delicious cookies for dessert. SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue (SBPR) will be the worthy beneficiary of all net proceeds from this event. Do not miss out on this opportunity to enjoy another great evening on the beautiful patio and, more importantly, a chance to help our hard-working friends at the Pet Rescue Network help those most needy animals. No host bar at 4 p.m., buffet at 5 p.m.. Since this is cowboy themed event, feel free to dress in your best Western garb. Seating is limited to 90 attendees on the patio, and 50 inside the RRG, with a wait-list being taken. Ticket price is $25 and go on sale September 25, at 9 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse Foyer. SBPR will be selling raffle tickets for a handmade quilt donated by one of our SaddleBrooke residents. The quilt will be located in the lobby and you'll be able to purchase raffle tickets from a pet rescue representative. The cost of the raffles will be one for $5 and three for $10. You will have a chance to purchase raffle tickets the day of the event and you must be present to claim the item. SBPR will also be selling the 50/25/25 raffles the day of the event as well.
Friday, November 8 – Fountain Hills Bus Trip
Start your Holiday shopping early! Save gas and stress while traveling in the comfortable, fully equipped bus to the Fountain Hills Art Show. Each November, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce hosts the Fountain Hills Festival of Arts and Crafts, an event featuring nearly 500 artists and artisans from around the country lining the shaded Avenue of the Fountains. The bus will leave SaddleBrooke (Bocce Ball Court) at 8:00 a.m., and depart Fountain Hills at 3:00 p.m. Lunch is on your own. Price is $25 per person and includes transportation and driver gratuity. Tickets go on sale September 18 at 9 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse foyer.
Thursday, November 28 – Thanksgiving Dinner
Join friends and neighbors once again for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner. The menu is:
Soup and Salad Bar:
Mixed Salad with dried cranberries, candied pecans, local crows dairy feta cheese, red onion
Ranch and balsamic vinaigrette
Roasted pumpkin bisque with cinnamon crema
Carving station:
Slow Roasted Butter and Sage Basted all natural Turkey (White & Dark Meat)
Brown Sugar and Honey Glazed Pit Ham
Roasted garlic and herb rubbed slow roasted beef strip loin
Bordelaise sauce
Horseradish sour cream
Turkey gravy
Sides:
Brown Butter and Herb Mashed Potatoes
Fresh green bean salad with fried shoestring onions
Oven roasted sweet potatoes
Traditional herb stuffing
Cranberry Sauce
Dessert:
Pumpkin pie
Pecan Pie
Black Forest Cake
Lemon bar with blueberry sauce
Seating is limited to this very popular holiday feast and in past years the dining room has sold out quickly. Please make your reservation as soon as possible! Please call (520) 825-3048 x100 today to make your reservations. Price is $34 plus tax and gratuity for adults, children ages 6 and up are $14 plus tax and gratuity. Children 5 and under are free.
All ticket sales are final. No refunds or exchanges.