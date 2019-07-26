Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries is pleased to announce lectures for October and November. These lectures are part of the ongoing lecture series offered to the SaddleBrooke community.
The October 17 lecture features Greg McNamee who will talk about “Cowpokes, Crooks and Cactus: Arizona in the Movies.” Tyrone Power, Andy Devine, Katy Jurado, Steve McQueen and of course, John Wayne. From the earliest days of film, Arizona has been a setting and subject"Near Dark." In this talk, McNamee looks at the Grand Canyon State on the silver screen.
Gregory McNamee is a writer, editor, photographer, and publisher. He has published 40 books and over 5000 articles. He is a research fellow at the Southwest Center of the University of Arizona and a lecturer at the Eller School of management at the University.
The lecture is at 4:00 p.m. at the MountainView Ballroom. There is no fee for this lecture.
On November 21st, FSL will welcome Bob Simpson whose talk “History of SaddleBrooke and the Surrounding Area” will inform and perhaps surprise SaddleBrooke residents about the space we inhabit. As a SaddleBrooke Hiking Club leader, Bob included historical narrative of SaddleBrooke and surrounding areas to enrich the hiking experience. As he delved into the subject, he quickly realized how much local history waited to be explored. Eventually he took a break in leading hikes to focus on research. His initial goal of writing a manual for use by Hiking Club members would no longer suffice. The research would become the basis for two books which cover 144 square miles. Bob’s research discovered what he describes as “unsuspected new topics” such as old stone dams, Moqui script, Baca Float and bible translators. Bob sought out the current generation of some of the pioneer families who prized the stories, souvenirs and photos of their ancestors. This was a rich vein of local history that Bob will share with us.
The lecture is at 4:00 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. There is a $5 fee for non-members.