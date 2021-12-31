Do you know what happens during school breaks to students who depend upon free breakfast and lunch for their sustenance? Your right, no food! There are many families in need who do not have the means to buy food. When school is out of session, those children miss out on school breakfasts and lunches. At home, the cupboards are bare.
Thanks to residents of the SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch, members of the school board and the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke were able to put together meals and more for students in need. Throughout the community, food and money was collected for the students. And then the Rotary Club got to work to help fuel the future.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke donated funds and coordinated the efforts for the students. After combining donations and assessing the shortfalls, the Rotarians went shopping. Then, some of the members gathered to assemble food and fun to get the students through the long holidays. Last, the school got the donations to those students in need.
Rotary was the very first service organization. Today, Rotary has grown to be the world’s largest volunteer organization. Rotarians can be found in more countries than the Red Cross.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is not only an award-winning organization devoted to making a difference locally and globally, it is also a club that enjoys coming together for lunch and life-long learning. We currently meet weekly at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch and on Zoom. Plus, we enjoy getting together for social events and service projects. We have fun making a difference.
The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to anyone who is living or working in SaddleBrooke Ranch, SaddleBrooke, Oracle, Catalina, Oro Valley and all surrounding communities. For more information, contact Wendy Guyton at (520) 404-5712 or wguyton17@gmail.com.