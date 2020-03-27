At the 2019 Oracle School Foundation Gala, we introduced fixed price events to the auction that raised money to support the Oracle Schools’ pre-school program. Fixed price events were an integral part of the former Saddlebrooke Treats and Talents Auction, which was held for many years, and thus far they have proven to be a very popular addition to Gala’s live and silent auctions. There is no bidding for fixed price events; auction attendees sign up and pay a set price for an event such as a scotch tasting party, a pizza party, a music and munchies event, or a class on bread making.
Our goal for the 2020 Gala, which will be held on Sunday, October 25 at HOA-1, is to have “something for everyone--” classes such as learning to brew beer, musical events, dinners and cocktail parties, sports-related events and more. Fixed price chair Betsy Levenson has already lined up some great events: an understanding the opera event with dessert (Gary Greenbaum), two-over-one bridge lessons (Sherry Wyles and Rosemary Marcello), a birding hike in Catalina State Park, followed by a brunch (Bob and Prudy Bowers), and a gourmet hors d’oeuves and music party featuring musician J.D. Loveland and hosted by Barbara Starrett and Jo Ann Ellison. At these events, attendees mix and mingle with other SaddleBrooke residents and raise money for a great cause.
Two recent events included a Name that Tune party, hosted by Kurt and Sue Gelbach and Pat and Ron Andrea. A wide array of decadent hors d’oeuvres and adult beverages were served as guests mixed and mingled. Then Kurt, a self-taught musician, entertained them with a trip down memory lane. Kurt played a few excerpts from classic show and pop tunes as guests played “Name that Tune.” Not only did they have to guess the name of the song, but also the name of the artist and the era. Prices were awarded to those who cherished the music of their youth!
Another great event was a Mama Mia Pizza party, hosted by Doug and Marilyn Lombardi. Music of Italy played in the background as guests sipped Italian wines and nibbled on delicious antipasto as they watched “master chef” Doug shape, dress, and slide pizzas onto a 500-degree stone. Everyone enjoyed not only the pizza, but also salad and a piece (or two) of Marilyn’s great lemon meringue and/or pecan pie. All in attendance agreed that this was a party worth paying for!
If you have a special talent and would like to donate a fixed price event, please email Betsy Levenson (eplevenson@aol.com) or Ann Vernon (vernonann47@gmail.com). Consider teaching others how to make a special dessert or a craft that you have mastered, for example. Or host a party—anything with hors d’oeuvres and adult libations are big hits. Going in with others keeps the cost down but gives auction attendees a chance to buy tickets to fun events that benefit the Oracle Schools.
The Gala is the fundraiser for the Oracle Schools Foundation. The vision of the Foundation is to be a “beacon of excellence in public education,” and the mission is to provide financial and related support to ensure that every Oracle student has unlimited opportunity to succeed. We hope that you will join us at the event and help support our mission! Keep watching the newspapers for more announcements or check out the website at www.OracleSchoolsfoundation.com.