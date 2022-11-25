The SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary Club (SSR) members participated along with many other individuals and organizations in support of HOA-2’s annual “I Don’t Want It Sale.” Held on Friday, October 14, the rain soaked event didn’t stop anxious buyers from participating in a fun filled day making purchases and supporting the SSR to raise, once again, monies used to support and benefit both neighborhood and area citizens.
Fun Times Shared at the HOA-2 Annual “I Don’t Want It” Sale
- Frank Shipton
