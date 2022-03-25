Elizabeth Ziegler, a SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) scholarship recipient, says, “When I was in high school and applied for the scholarship and got it, I was so excited. But looking back, I had no idea just how much the scholarship was going to help me.” Elizabeth is currently a senior at Northern Arizona University with a major in biology. Initially she thought she had wanted to become a physician’s assistant, but as time went on, she realized that was not her passion. Becoming a veterinarian was in her heart, especially given her experiences with animals during her youth. She plans to pursue this dream at the University of Arizona.
During the peak of COVID, when Northern Arizona University had transitioned to fully online studies, Elizabeth found herself struggling to keep up. Then, her mother was diagnosed with cancer, and she thought her dreams were dashed. Her grades suffered and she was afraid she might lose her scholarships. She says, “I was planning on dropping out if I lost the SBCO and other scholarships.” But, the scholarships continued, which allowed her to progress to her senior year.
Elizabeth says, “Overall, college has been one of the best experiences of my life and I cannot wait to continue my college journey.” During her freshman year, Elizabeth expanded her horizons by joining the marching band and later the pep band. These extracurricular experiences helped her to forge lasting friendships and to feel comfortable with college life. But, she admits, “if it were not for the SBCO scholarship, I do not believe that my college experience would be such a happy memory.”
If you would like to help students like Elizabeth, please consider making a contribution or providing a gift to the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach Scholarship Endowment Program. All contributions to the endowment fund must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona (CFSA) and designated for the “SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.” (CFSA’s Tax ID is 94-2681765.) The minimum contribution to the fund is $5,000.
Tax-deductible donations can be made any of four ways:
- A personal check – send directly to CFSA – made payable to Community Foundation of Southern Arizona with “SBCO Endowment” in the memo line.
- A distribution from your IRA to CFSA - for the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund.
- Include CFSA as the manager of the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund as a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan.
- In-kind contributions (e.g., stock, securities, real estate, autos).
Send donations to:
The Community Foundation of Sothern Arizona
SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund
5049 E Broadway, Suite 201
Tucson, AZ 85711
For more information, send an email to SBCO.endowment@community-outreach.org or call the SBCO office at (520) 825-3302.