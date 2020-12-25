Senior Village is working with Suburban Miners of Tucson to offer a community RECYCLING EVENT for all SaddleBrooke residents. Operating since 2007, Suburban Miners shreds all hard drives and guarantees safe and secure recycling. Electronics in working order are also passed on to those in need at the weekly Suburban Miners free stores.
Come and drop off all your working or non-working electronics:
- Flat screen TVs
- Cell Phones
- Desk Phones
- Laptops
- Monitors
- Other Computers
WHEN: Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 12p.m.
WHERE: SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse
Look for more information in SaddleBrooke newspapers.
RECYCLE AND REUSE!!