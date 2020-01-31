The mission of GLAAS (Gays, Lesbians and Allies at SaddleBrooke) is to “use the power of community and camaraderie to celebrate the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and straight people.” 2019 was simply spectacular! During the past two years, we have grown from just over 100 members to currently 176. Last year’s calendar was filled with fun and educational events. Members opened up their homes for wonderful parties. We heard presentations from historians and legal scholars. We heard the compelling story of a Dr. Bobbi Lancaster, a medical doctor and professional athlete who transitioned from male to female later in life. During the holidays, we were regaled by singers from the Reveille Men’s Gay Chorus and gave generously to the Thorn Hill Lopez Youth Center representatives for disenfranchised and homeless LGBTQ+ youths. A fun holiday party included making hats from paper bags and a great potluck (see photos).
Upcoming GLAAS Events:
- On Friday, January 10 at 5:30 p.m. a public affairs program was presented by GLAAS members Karen and John Cusanos on persons crossing the southern border and seeking refuge in the United States.
- On Friday, February 14 at 5:30 p.m. we will host a Valentine's Day Dance and have photographs taken by Jay Clary.
- On Friday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m. Dr. Nell Brownell returns. She is a retired Professor of History at the University of Arizona and always packs our HOA-1 Activity Center with her interesting and thought-provoking talks.
- On Friday, April 10 at 5:30 p.m. Linda Lyon, a member of the Oracle School Board will discuss the outlook regarding our local, public school system for 2020.
Unless specified, all events are at the HOA-1 Activity Center located at 64518 E. Galveston Lane in SaddleBrooke. Members’ guests are welcome. If any of this sounds interesting and you think you might want to join, or you are a member who would like to become more involved in planning events or serving on our board, please contact us by email at glaasclub@gmail.com.