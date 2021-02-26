No need to “Beware the Ides of March” this year, unless you are afraid of missing out on a huge book sale! It has been almost one year since the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries initially shut down. As the weeks and months have passed the Libraries have slowly expanded their services and accessibility. At last! The final aspect of our Libraries is available. BOOKS FOR SALE!!
The SaddleBrooke Community Libraries will be having a book sale on Monday, March 15 from 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. under the portico at the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse. There will be many audiobooks for sale which have been recently withdrawn from the library’s collection. Audiobooks are now all consolidated at the DesertView Library. You will also find hundreds of newer hardcover titles, DVDs, paperbacks, and some great bargains. Cash or Check only. Exact change appreciated. All proceeds go to purchasing new material for the three libraries in SaddleBrooke.
Masks and social distancing will be observed. Are we getting closer to the “future normal” when the Libraries can fully re-open? We sure hope so. Come to the book sale and help support the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries.