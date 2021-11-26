Moving within SaddleBrooke
This month we get to highlight yet another neighbor moving within SaddleBrooke. Dave and Lauren Jackson have decided to move from unit 46 in the southern part of HOA-2 to unit 43 in The Preserve.
Dave and Lauren Jackson came to SaddleBrooke in 2007 from Canton, Ohio. Prior to retiring, Dave owned a couple real estate brokerages and after selling those, he later owned a couple insurance offices. Lauren got her PhD in Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and she worked in that industry for years – finishing her career as the divisional human resources manager for over 75 bank branches in Ohio.
Finding SaddleBrooke
Lauren and Dave first learned of our community when Robson was marketing in ‘Retire Now’ magazine. They did their due diligence and came out to investigate SaddleBrooke and other 55+ communities in the Phoenix and Tucson areas. ‘We had looked intensely for several days in Phoenix and Tucson. Once we came over the hill into SaddleBrooke, WOW - that was it. We told our realtor, find us a house with a view!” said Dave and they ended their trip under contract on their home.
Enjoying their time
You can often find Lauren at the dog park with Pearl and Burt – they are good buddies who love to play and wrestle with each other. Lauren also loves to bake – her chocolate chip cookies are fabulous! And she also enjoys her time at Jazzercise in Oro Valley.
Dave and Lauren are both big readers – Lauren is a fan of fiction providing her with an escape, some pure entertainment. While Dave is much more likely to be found reading about science or history. Their Arizona room has provided the perfect setting for reading many good books.
Dave can be found playing golf several days a week at HOA-1. And when not golfing, he may be headed out to enjoy his interest in cars. Dave belongs to an Auto Club Race Track near Willcox where he tests his skills on the race track. “I’ve met some friends through Cars and Coffee in Tucson, and we head down to Wilcox to race around the track,” smiled Dave.
Some favorite restaurants
It is fun to hear of the different restaurants in the area. Lauren and Dave enjoy many restaurants, including, Tavolino Ristorante Italiano, Bob’s Steak House at the Omni Tucson National, and Hacienda Del Sol. It is nice to be eating out once again and supporting our local businesses.
Travels
Dave and Lauren have enjoyed traveling to many places internationally with Monaco and Africa near the top of their list. Lauren’s love of animals was addressed on their trip to Africa. And Dave’s interest in cars enabled them to enjoy a special trip to Monaco with other car lovers!
“One of the most interesting experiences,” Dave recounted, “was living for three days in a camel fair in India. It was a festival where the locals bathed in the lake as a part of their religious ceremonies. We each had a camel to ride through the outskirts of the city. It was an experience where we were in a totally different culture – one that seemed like a completely different planet.”
They also enjoy traveling domestically – often with a few other couples. Together the guys play fabulous golf courses, and the gals manage to find wonderful boutiques to experience the local shopping. Some of their recent getaways have included The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs and Pinehurst, North Carolina.
Their next ideal habitat
Dave and Lauren have been in their Silverton model in unit 46 for almost 15-years. ‘We have enjoyed the mountain views and the large Arizona room has been perfect for Burt and Pearl,” said Lauren. They have sold that home and will be moving into their new Avalon model in unit 43 which will provide a transitional design, contemporary furnishings and lots of light in their ideal habitat. Lauren added, “I love waking up every morning to the splendor of the mountains and the great people here. We have been so lucky to have such great neighbors!”
