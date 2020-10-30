Each December, on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission of the national organization, Wreaths Across America (WAA), is to Remember, Honor and Teach. On that day, wreath-laying ceremonies are held at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 2,100 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. Locally, 799 Remembrance Wreaths were placed last year at the Arizona State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana. Unfortunately, 320 veterans interred there did not receive a wreath. This year, with the increase in the number of veterans interred at the cemetery, we will need 1,400 wreaths.
Our American Legion Auxiliary Oro Valley Unit 132 is beginning its wreaths sponsorship program now to ensure that the ordered Wreaths are received in advance of the National Wreaths Across America Day, on Saturday, December 19.
Furthermore, because we were unable to distribute poppies to the public Memorial Day, we have poppies available for Veterans Day, on Wednesday, November 11.
If you would like to order a beautiful $15 handmade Remembrance Wreath in honor of, or in memory of someone, please go to our website.
Visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/AZ0011P, or send a check and note to:
ALA Oro Valley Unit 132,
PO Box 69246,
Oro Valley, AZ 85737.
To make a poppy donation and receive a poppy for Veterans Day, please send your donation to the same address as above.
For more information email ovunit132@gmail.com or call (520) 229-1064. When calling, please leave name and contact info.
Note: WAA is actively monitoring the requirements set forth by county health officials relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and will make necessary modifications to the ceremony plans and laying of veteran wreaths to ensure the safety of all who attend and participate. Please check with your local cemetery for updated information!