Each year SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Child program provides Christmas gifts for local families and Apache children on the San Carlos reservation. In recent years, the program has grown to annually assist about 90 families and 257 Apache children. SaddleBrooke residents provide the money and volunteer services required to make this program such a great success.

The SaddleBrooke Adopt-a-Family Program focuses on providing gifts to families whose children are enrolled in the San Manuel-Mammoth Unified School District and Headstart. If you, your group or your Unit wishes to adopt a family or families, please email Linda Russell (ljrcpa@aol.com). Likewise, email Maggie DeBlock (Zonbeer@aol.com) if you prefer to adopt an Apache child or children as part of the Adopt-a-Child Program. In addition, volunteers are needed for loading and unloading the wrapped gifts.

Since SBCO is a 501© (3) not for profit organization (Tax ID # 86-0843458), all Adopt-a-Family and Adopt-a-Chlld contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. You can donate online at community-outreach.org, or with a check made payable to SaddleBrooke Community Outreach or SBCO. Checks can be delivered to your unit’s program coordinator or to the SBCO office at Suite L in the SaddleBrooke Business Complex.

Donations are needed by Tuesday, November 15.