Camille and Joe Esterman moved to Saddlebrooke Ranch four years ago from Lisle, Illinois. Camille is a retired CPA and Joe worked in marketing as a financial advisor. Married 51 years, both feel blessed to have received the education that led them to rewarding careers. While neither of their parents graduated from college, both of their daughters have advanced degrees: one holds a master’s in labor and industrial relations and the other is a Doctor of physical therapy. Their oldest grandchild is now a freshman at Ohio State.
Camille and Joe have reached a point in their lives where they have both the desire and the ability to make a difference in the lives of students who might otherwise be unable to attend college, allowing those students access to the same opportunities they and their daughters enjoyed. Research shows that over 70 percent of children raised in poverty raise their own children in poverty. Education is the key to breaking that generational cycle. Providing an education for one person not only changes the life of that person, but likely will change the lives of his or her children and grandchildren as well. A gift of education is truly a gift that lasts forever.
As the current Treasurer of SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, Camille has seen firsthand the impact SBCO scholarships have on students living in our service area. As a former financial advisor, Joe understands the powerful growth potential of a professionally managed endowment account. Annual distributions are made only from a portion of the earnings, ensuring that the principal (the money donated) will remain intact and grow in perpetuity to help future generations of students.
If you, like Camille and Joe, want to make a significant difference in the lives of motivated students who might otherwise not have the resources to attend college, consider making a donation to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program. Scholarship students are carefully selected based on their grades, community service, references, financial need, a written essay and a personal interview with a team of SBCO volunteers
Donations can be made in any of three ways:
- You can delay your donation by making the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program a beneficiary in your living will or trust.
- For those over age 71, you can request that your financial institution send a portion of your annual required IRA distribution directly to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program.
- You can simply write a tax-deductible check. While SBCO accepts donations of any amount, the minimum donation to the Scholarship Endowment Fund is $5,000. (Always consult your tax advisor about the potential benefits of charitable contributions.)
For more information about the SBCO Endowment Program, please contact Ron Andrea by phone at (520) 904-4831 or email him at sbco.endowment@community-outreach.org. For more information about SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, visit our website at community-outreach.org.