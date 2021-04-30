Susan and Ed Barnes moved to SaddleBrooke in 2016 from Brookfield, Wisconsin. Susan is a retired teacher, counselor and school administrator and Ed worked as a medical physicist.
Ed writes:
“My contribution to the Saddlebrooke Community Outreach Scholarship Endowment Fund was inspired by a series of visits to high schools in the Copper Corridor to interview students requesting scholarship support from SBCO. I was extremely impressed with the strength of character and fortitude of these students. Many were living in extreme poverty, some being raised by a single parent or grandparent, with multiple children to support, and others from families victimized by the closure of mines a few years ago. Most of these students were employed and contributing financially to the basic necessities of the family. At the same time, they were excelling in their school work, leading their class academically and also, in their “spare time”, participating in extracurricular activities. These students are the backbone and future of their communities. While Susan and I both continue to enjoy serving the kids of the Copper Corridor through volunteering our time and talent, we believe it’s vitally important to support the Scholarship Endowment Fund initiative. We encourage others wishing to make a lasting contribution to support the education of future generations to consider making a gift to this fund as your legacy to those that need our help.”
Susan and Ed realize how education has made a difference in their lives and they have both made it their life’s work to help others access the same opportunities they’ve enjoyed. Ed states, “We know what hard work is, what it means to dream and to be inspired to make dreams a reality— a common trait I see in the SBCO scholarship applicants.”
If you feel as Susan and Ed do, and want to make a meaningful, lasting difference in the lives of students, consider making a gift to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Program. Scholarship applicants are carefully selected by a team of SBCO volunteers based on their financial need, grades and community service. Once they receive a scholarship, they are assigned to an SBCO volunteer mentor. The mentor provides encouragement and support to ensure each student continues to be eligible each semester by taking a full schedule of classes and maintaining his/her grades.
Endowment gifts can be delayed by making the endowment a beneficiary in your trust or estate plan. Those over age 71 can reduce the additional income taxes on their annual IRA distribution by having a portion of their distribution sent directly to the SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund by their financial institution. Finally, one can simply write a tax-deductible check.
Because only the earnings on donations are used for scholarships, the principal amount donated literally lasts forever. The minimum donation to the Scholarship Endowment Fund is $5,000. (Always consult your financial advisor about the benefits of charitable contributions.)
The SBCO Scholarship Endowment Fund is managed by the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona. All checks must be made payable to Community Foundation for Southern Arizona (address: 5049 E. Broadway, Suite 201, Tucson Arizona 85711) with “SBCO Scholarship Endowment” on the memo line.
For more information, email Ron Andrea at endowment@community-outreach.org or call him at (520) 904-4831. Remember, a gift of education is a gift that lasts forever.