The Women’s Ministry of the Community Church at SaddleBrooke invites you kick off the New Year by joining us in the study of the book of Acts. International speaker and teacher, Susie Gannet, will be leading this study.
If you have studied under Susie Gannet, you know what a dynamic teacher she is and how adept she is in making the Word relevant to your life today.
To accommodate your schedule, this ten-week study will be offered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. On Tuesday, January 21 we will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke One Activity Center, located at 64518 Galveston, in Tucson. The parking lot by the Activity Center is limited to handicap spaces and carpoolers. Please use the parking lot by the tennis courts and use the ramp for access to the Activity Center.
On Wednesdays. we will meet starting January 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke Ranch Sol Ballroom located at 31143 S. Amenity Drive, in Oracle.
To register for either study please visit ccsb.us/events and select the class you wish to attend. The cost of the study is $5 and may be paid on-line via credit card. Should you have any questions, please direct them to Carolyn Sico at cesico@aol.com.
CCSB is an all-denominational group of believers meeting at the DesertView Theatre in SaddleBrooke every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome.